DAVIS, Charles E. "Chuck"



DAVIS, Charles E. "Chuck", 95, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 13, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Hazel (Lewis) Davis. He worked as the manager for Kastle Steel for 40 years. Chuck was a lifelong member of Trinity Missionary Church and a member of the K of P Red Star Lodge. He was an avid golfer, bowler and world traveler. Survivors include his three children, Charles E. "Ed" (Mary Jo) Davis, II, Cindy (Mike) Gatten and Jim Davis; 7 grandchildren, Amy Jo Davis, Marissa Jo Seyerle, Heather Cain, Kyle Hodson, Neal, Erin and Ryan Davis; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and one sister, Ginger Bobst. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Barbara, 2 brothers, Bobby and Billy and 2 sisters, Ruth and Mary. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



