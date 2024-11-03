Davis, Delores T.



Age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com