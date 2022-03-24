DAVIS, Dorothy E.



"Dodie"



75, of Dayton, passed away on March 21, 2022. She was



preceded in death by her



parents, Don and Francis



Wagner; son, Todd Davis; brother, Don, Wagner Jr.; sister,



Janice Phillips. Dodie was an



active member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church for many years. She spent many hours helping to develop Tri County North Schools. God gave Dodie a nurturing heart and a gift for helping others. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Davis; son, Doug (Jessica) Davis; grandsons, Reed and Drew Davis; brother-in-law, Sam Phillips. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. The family would like to thank everyone who helped Dodie throughout her illness for their care and support.

