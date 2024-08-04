Davis, Dwayne

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Davis, Dwayne Stuart

Age 64, of Sevierville, TN, died July 27, 2024 at Avent Health, Daytona Beach Florida. He was born April 24, 1960 in Hamilton the son of Wayne and Lucy (Collier) Davis. He was employed in the maintenance department at Blount Memorial Hospital in Sevierville, TN. He was a member of Hamilton West Baptist Church and Deland Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother, Lucy and a brother, Derek Davis. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Davis. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Mr. Darryl Collier officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until time of the service. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Adams, John
3
Aivalotis, David
4
Babb, Glen
5
Brown, Jimmie
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top