Davis, Dwayne Stuart



Age 64, of Sevierville, TN, died July 27, 2024 at Avent Health, Daytona Beach Florida. He was born April 24, 1960 in Hamilton the son of Wayne and Lucy (Collier) Davis. He was employed in the maintenance department at Blount Memorial Hospital in Sevierville, TN. He was a member of Hamilton West Baptist Church and Deland Baptist Church. He is survived by his mother, Lucy and a brother, Derek Davis. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Davis. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Mr. Darryl Collier officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until time of the service. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



