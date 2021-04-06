DAVIS, Gerald R. "Jerry"



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio; the son of the late Donald H. and Erma M. (Barnett) Davis. Jerry is



survived by his sister, Rachel Hall of Fairborn, Ohio; brother, Ron (Mimi) Davis of Englewood, Ohio; sons, Scott D.



Davis of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Michael Conyers of Salt Springs, Florida; granddaughters, Jenna Davis and McKenna Davis and numerous extended family members. Jerry worked at General Motors as a Robotics technician and retired after 30 years. In his free time, he loved to play softball and he played on some of the best teams in the Dayton area. Jerry was a regular at the Phone Booth Lounge where he loved to listen to the classic rock music and dance. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in memory of Jerry. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

