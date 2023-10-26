Davis, Gertrude Schulze



Age 97, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Westover Retirement Community. Gertrude was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 24, 1926, the daughter of Carl and Loretta (Stahlheber) Schulze. She was a 1944 graduate of Hamilton High School. Gertrude married Fred Davis on May 3, 1947 and he preceded her in death in 2005. She worked as a clerical employee for General Television and in sales at Elder Beerman for 16 years. Gertie was a life long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She is survived by her children; Tamea (Paul) Wiesman, Carlisle, OH, and Bradley (Eileen) Davis; grandsons; Graham Davis and Austin Wiesman, and many nieces and nephews. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Davis, her son Timothy Davis and her brothers, Wilbur (Frances), Gilbert (Geneva) and Howard (Ruth) Schulze. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, in care of the Youth, Building or School Funds. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral