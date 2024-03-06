Davis-Groves, Lydie



Age 67, of Moraine, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Potter's House Dayton International Ministries, 2050 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio 45407, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



