Davis, Joshua Andrew



age 33, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born in Mt. Holly, NJ on March 11, 1990. Josh graduated from Wayne H.S. Class of 2008. He then went on to join the Air Force. Josh is survived by his parents, Jeffrey & Florenda "Gina" Davis; siblings, Michelle J. Hyde and Eric J. Hyde; paternal grandparents, Marion L. & Mary C. Slagle and extended family and friends in the United States and Philippines. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5-7 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. A celebration of life will follow at 7pm with Pastor Dr. Nitos Dobles officiating. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

