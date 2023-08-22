Davis, Mary Ruth "Ruth"



DAVIS, Mary Ruth "Ruth", age 82 of Tipp City, passed away Thursday August 17, 2023, at Hospice of Miami County. Ruth worked for 10 years as a Produce Manager for Kroger where she was a delight to co-workers and customers alike. She then put her green thumb and creativity to work as a floral designer for Furst the Florist. She made her home and yard a neighborhood showplace with many beautiful and exotic flowers. She was an original volunteer and secretary for the "Friends of Carriage Hill Farm".



She was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Davis and daughter Lisa Davis Freeders. Ruth is survived by her beloved husband, Charles "Tom"; sons and daughters-in-law, John M. & Lauri Davis, Scott & Sheila Davis; sister Clara Stephens; brother, Floyd Hammond; grandchildren, Stacy, Garrett, Sara, Tyler, Dustin & Johnny; great-grandchildren, Lily, Ivy, Ella, Vie Vie & Gracelyn; other family and friends.



Memorial service 6:00 PM Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM Friday until service time. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Ruth Davis to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate..



