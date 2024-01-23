Davis, Melvin

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Davis, Melvin Henry

Melvin Henry Davis, 79, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on January 13, 2024. Proceeded in death by his father Robert L. Harrison, mother J. Celeste Davis; and favorite aunt, Marilyn J. Harrison-Bryant. Retired U. N. Navy. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Beverly J. Davis. Two sisters, Jean Y. Williams of San Diego, CA, and Carole A. Davis. Son Robert K. Davis and daughter Camille A. Davis. One highly regarded niece Bethany "Dana" Davis, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

Interment: Cremation with military honors and ashes scattered upon the waters from any U.S. Navy Destroyer.

