Davis, Richard Park



Age 95 of Fairfield, passed away on November 16, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Fairfield on Saturday, November 23. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 12:00. For full obituary please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com



