DAVIS, Sharon "Sherry"



Age 70, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on August 23, 2022. She was born to the late Dale Joseph and Ellen Ann Middleton on April 25, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Barry Davis; brother Dale J. Middleton Jr.; and grandson "JJ" Woods. Sherry is survived by her children Shane Davis, Amy (Jamie) Davis, Rocky (Jason) Davis, and Micah (Bob) Davis; brothers Eugene (Mary Jane) Middleton and Scott (Deanne) Middleton; grandchildren Lauren, Ella, Gus, Brayden, and Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family would like to extend a huge amount of gratitude to Ron Osborne who has loved her, been her BFF, travel buddy, season pass holder, and partner for the past several years. Care entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

