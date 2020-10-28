DAVIS, Susie Elizabeth



Age 93, of Northridge, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Susie was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Faye Dollins of Burea, Kentucky; husband John Earl Davis; son Timothy; daughter-in-laws Valerie and Angie; granddaughter Melissa; 3 brothers; close sister Marcia; and best friend Mary "Kay" Coleman. She is survived by her sons, Gib (Julie) Davis and Larry Davis; grandchildren, Jeff, Jodi,



Jason, Ben and Brent; great and great-great-grandchildren, Amanda, Zack, Ally, Noah, Curtis, Maggie, Eli, Abby, Trevor, Chase and Timothy; sisters, Terry and Vonnie; and many more family and friends. Susie was a member of the Northridge Church of the Nazarene since 1950. She was a Sunday school teacher to all ages from the pre K classes to the adult classes for about 63 years. She lived in the same home in Northridge for about 70 years. She was a stay at home mom and



"Granny." After raising her three sons, she looked after the grandkids and great-grandkids so the parents could work until she retired. She liked to garden, can vegetables, cook from scratch, and go to the grocery store. She had a loving Christian heart and she will be missed by all who knew and were touched by her kind, compassionate, and generous soul.



Special thanks to The Laurels of Huber Heights and Compassus Hospice. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH. Pastor Christian Williams, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m.



Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a hospice or to the church of your choice. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefuneralhome.com.

