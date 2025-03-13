Dawson, David

Dawson II, David N. "Bubby"



David N Dawson II, born January 31st, 1995, better known as Bubby passed away unexpectedly, March 7th, 2025. His rare and beautiful soul touched others with his humor and exceptional musical talent. Bubby could play any instrument he picked up, and brighten any room he walked into with his goofy and charismatic personality. David is survived by his mother Heather Ward and father David Dawson I (Tarren). David's legacy continues through his pride and joy, his son Felix, who will grow up hearing tales of his kindness and musical gifts. Bubby's sisters, Connie, Lexi, and Maggie will hold onto the memories of their brother's deep love for family, compassion and bratiness. David leaves behind his longtime partner Cora Collett, who shared the last decade together. Bubby also leaves behind many close aunts, uncles, and special cousins and friends. Pam (Mike), Patti (Byron), Brett (Angela), Don (Kim), Charlotte (Billy), Abbi, Kyle, April, Allison, and his closest friend, Ryan. A Visitation will be held 5-7PM Friday March 14, 2025 at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Service will begin at 7pm. Online memories can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



