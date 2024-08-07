Day, Adele Marie



Adele Marie Day age 76 of Batavia passed away on Sunday August 4, 2024. She was born on April 2, 1948 in Seneca, SC the daughter of the late Joseph and Frieda (nee Jarvis) Crooks. She is survived by three children Richard Paul (Kristy) Day, Michelle (John Rhodus) Day, and Christopher (Eric Garringer) Day; two grandchildren Jessalin (Ben) Talbott and Lexi Day; one great grandchild Adriana Day; four siblings Sue (Jeff) Hamilton, Sabrina Hampton, Wayne (Ruth) Crooks, and Joann (the late Tim) Howard. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. Mrs. Day was also preceded in death by six siblings Betty Merritt, Robert Crooks, Verda East, Gail Hubbard, Yvonne Lloyd, and Joe Crooks. Visitation will be on Saturday August 10, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Randy Brown officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



