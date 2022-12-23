DAY, Jeffrey D.



On Friday, December 16th, 2022, Jeffrey D. Day, a lifelong resident of Oxford, Ohio , laid down in his bed, took his last breath, and went home to be with the Lord at age 57.



Jeffrey was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 27th, 1965, to Dennis Day and Barbara (Richardson) Day.



On December 28th, 1991, Jeff married Scarlet (Davis) Day. They shared the gift of over 30 years of marriage. It is important to Scarlet that it be shared that she prayed for a good man, but not too good and God gave her exactly that. All one had to do was look at his Facebook page and you would see those wonderful rough edges that made him the rugged man she adored.



Jeff is the proud father to three children, Moriah, Miranda, and Jeffrey Graham Day. He was the best Papaw to one grandson, Hawkin, who was one of his life's greatest joys. He often ranked his children on behavior but in his heart, they were all number 1.



Jeff's life work was in family business, following the footsteps and working alongside his parents, sister, brother-in-law, nephew, and children.



Jeff went full force into a series of hobbies throughout his life- shooting, cycling, fishing, and golf to name a few, but nothing topped his 47-year commitment to Hockey. He was an American Patriot and gifted firearms instructor helping an estimated 700 people obtain their CCW and over 1,000 women learn basic handgun skills. He loved traveling with his family and provided many memorable experiences and special trips to his wife and kids. He had an unconditional love for his furry friends and totaled 1,559.6 miles of walking over the last few years.



Jeffrey is survived by his spouse, Scarlet, Children, Moriah, Miranda, and Jeffrey Graham Day, his parents Dennis and Barbara Day, sister, Judy (Steve) Ramsey, Grandson, Hawkin, many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and special friends.



A Funeral Service was held at Ambassador's Point Church, 5450 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 7:00pm with Pastor Rodney White officiating. Visitation was held on Wednesday December 21st, 2022, 4-7pm at Ambassador's Point Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AP Church and Izaak Walton League of America Talawanda Chapter P.O. Box 165 Oxford, Ohio 45056. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com