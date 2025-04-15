DAY, Judith Ann



Judith Ann (Thompson) Day of West Alexandria Ohio passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, April 13, 2025. She was the second child of the late Daniel Thompson and Janice (Benner) Smith. Judy was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law Edith (Collins) Day, father-in-law Marion Day and sister Vickie Jo Stottlemire. She is survived by her husband and best friend Darrel Day whom she married on June 25, 1960, sons Christopher Michael (Diane) and Brian Allan Day both from West Alexandria; grandchildren Bryan (Leslii) Day of West Alexandria, Julia (Kelley) Crutcher of Perrysburg Ohio, Alex Michael Day of Eaton; great grandchildren Paul O'Bryan, Brylii Deanna and Evan Michael Robert of West Alexandria, and Brooklyn Mae and Nora Kaye Crutcher of Perrysburg Ohio; she is also survived by brother Tim (Arlene) Thompson of Columbus Ohio and Jim Stottlemire of Vero Beach Florida; bother in-laws Dan (Norma) Day, Marion Day and Sewell Day of West Alexandria, sister-in-law Dorthy Rutherford of Eaton. Numerous nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues. Judy was a 1960 graduate of Eaton High School. She worked at Beare's Restaurant as a hostess for many years, where she met many people in the community. Judy was very active in the community and was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church, Alpha Kappa Sorority and James E Ryan Post 322 Auxiliary. Judy was very active with her great grandchildren and loved watching them at all their sporting events along with extracurricular activities. She cheered them on along with their teammates where she was known by all as Nana. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton Street, West Alexandria. Funeral Service for Judy will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 also at the funeral home with a visitation one hour prior to services with Pastor Dan Mershon officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



