DAY, Thelma Ruth



79, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2021, in Beavercreek, Ohio, after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 12, 1941, at St. Elizabeth Hospital to the late Carl and Margaret (Parker) Brown.



Thelma enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1959 shortly after attending Beavercreek High School. On October 1, 1960, she married her soulmate and love of her life, Ollie J. Day. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was affectionately known as Joby by friends and family and Mimi by her grandchildren. She was a State Tested Nurses Aide, working at several facilities in the Dayton area. She also worked for Antioch Publishing Co. in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Thelma is survived by her husband, Ollie; her son,



Jeffrey (Teresa) Day and her daughter, Jannele Day. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, Abigail and



Jonathon; and her brothers, Carl (Joy) Brown, Ronald Brown and Kenneth (Sharon) Brown. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9th, from 10am to 12pm, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek, Ohio.



Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

