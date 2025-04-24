Dds, John Burley

Burley DDS, John D.



John Donald Burley DDS of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Crooksville, Ohio on July 3, 1934, the third son of Forest and Helene (Pinnick) Burley. He married Donna Murphy on December 3, 1955. They started dating when they were freshmen in high school so they have completed 76 years as a couple. John "Don" graduated from dental school at The Ohio State University in 1958 and started his dental practice in Trenton, the first dentist in Trenton. He worked as a dentist for 55 years, retiring in 2013. He was very active in the community, serving 26 years on the Trenton and Edgewood Boards of Education, serving as board president many of those years. John was a member of Trenton Lions Club for over 60 years, serving in leadership positions most of that time. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Middletown since 1958 and served many years on the Board of Trustees. He was also a board member for the old Middletown Hospital. He was selected to the Edgewood Athletic Hall of Fame as a booster. Dr. John, as he was known at his office, is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Donna; sons, Alan (Cindy) of Trenton and Kevin (Dorie) of Pickerington, Ohio; grandchildren, Adam Burley, Becky (Drue) Van Horn, Amanda (Elliott) Spence, Bobbi Jo (Ryan) Jonard and Rennea Burley; and great grandchildren, Irelyn, Gabe, Lilly, Killian, Rowan, Jacob, Logan and Bryghton. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Lee Murphy, Rick (Debbie) Murphy and Roger (Virgene) Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and their wives, Bill (Marilyn) Burley, Jim (Rachel) Burley and Dave (Diane) Burley; and sister-in-law, Avalyn Murphy. Visitation will be Thursday, April 24, 2025 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. An additional one hour visitation will be Friday, April 25, 2025 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, with the funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com