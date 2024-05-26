DeAn, Alma E.

DEan, Alma E.

age 94, departed this life Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Memorial services to follow 12 PM, Friday, May 31, 2024 at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood, Ohio. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

