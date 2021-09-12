dayton-daily-news logo
DEAN, Jerry William

Age 79, of Centerville, OH, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. Jerry was born in Dayton on December 21, 1941, the son of Jesse and Veronica Dean. Jerry graduated from West Carrollton High School,

received his Bachelor of

Science from Eastern Kentucky State College, and earned a Master of Education from Xavier University. He taught Industrial Arts at Stebbins High School and Belmont High School. Jerry will be remembered for his kind heart, good nature, willingness to help others, and devotion to his family. He volunteered his time with TWIGS Auxiliary of Dayton Children's Hospital and was named as an honorary TWIG member. Jerry also regularly attended Restoration Church (Centerville UMC), and he enjoyed picnics, the summer concert series at Stubbs Park, working in his

garden, and spending time with friends and family. He is

survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judy; son, Patrick Dean (Karen Gaiser); daughter, Michelle Dean (Ted Lesar); sister,

Sylvia (Will) Cale; mother-in-law, Katherine Kutt; brothers-in-law, Richard (Nancy) Kutt and Larry Kutt; granddaughters, Bridgette (Matt) Ziegler, Erica (Lucas) Amyx, and Brittany

Simmons; great-grandchildren Seth, Brodie, and Owen

Ziegler, Ava and Aubree Amyx, and Gracie Simmons; Aunts Vola Maxwell (John) and Lola Gay; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends in the U.S. and Canada. Family will greet friends on Sunday, September 12 from 3:00-6:00 pm and funeral services will be held on Monday, September 13 at 10:00 am at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Jerry's name to Dayton Children's Hospital Foundation to benefit the TOT Fund at www.childrensdayton.org/

donate-twigs or to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at


www.routsong.com


