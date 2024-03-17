Dean Sr., Leonard Franklin



Leonard F. Dean Sr., age 97, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at his residence Saturday, March 9, 2024. He was born July 1, 1926 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Claude (Dink) and Lela Boyd-Dean. He served his country in the United States Army, where he received an honorable discharge, after which he moved to Dayton, Ohio. Leonard was a dedicated member trustee at Highlight Temple Baptist Church. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 35 years of service.



Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 40 years, Leanna Dean; son, Terry L. Dean, 2 brothers, Nathaniel and Willie Dean; 3 sisters; son-in-law, Joseph Seldon; and sister-in-law, Lucielle Dean. Leonard leaves to cherish his memory 3 sons, Rev. Leonard F. Dean Jr., Gary L. Dean Sr., Perry S. Dean; daughter, Mable D. Seldon; 2 sisters, Pauline and Madaline Dean of Hamilton, OH; grandson, Gary L. Dean Jr. of Orlando, FL; 3 granddaughters, Dr. Rashida L. Weaver (Gregory) of Houston, TX, Leonia Glanton of Centerville, OH, Shatwanna Dean of Orlando, FL; nieces, Judy, Lucy, and Ann Reid; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close friends. Funeral service 9:30 am Thursday, March 21, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Visitation 8:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



