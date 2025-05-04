Dean, Perry S.



Perry Scott Dean passed away peacefully at his home on April 19, 2025. He was born on September 22, 1963 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Leonard F. Dean and Leanna Dean. He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry L. Dean and his brother-in-law, Pastor Emeritus Joseph Seldon; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Perry was a member of Highlight Temple Baptist Church (Pastor David Lauderdale), where he served as a deacon. He was known for his kind heart and generous spirit.



He is survived by his sister, Mable D. Seldon; brothers, Leonard F. Dean Jr., Gary L. Dean; nieces, Dr. Rashida Weaver (Gregory) of Houston, TX, Leonia Green (Jimmie) of Centerville, OH, Shatwanna Dean of Orlando, FL; nephew, Gary L. Dean Jr. of Orlando, FL and aunt, Madeline Dean of Hamilton, OH; as well as a host of cousins.



A memorial service may be held at a later date by the family.



