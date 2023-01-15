dayton-daily-news logo
X

DEAN, Sherman

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DEAN, Sherman Daniel

Sherman Daniel Dean, 34 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 9 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 8, 1988, in Louisville, KY, to Charles L. (Deano) Dean and the late Belinda (Maysey) Kemp. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 West Pleasant Street in Springfield. Visitation is at 11:00-Noon and service is at Noon. Cremation services provided by Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Robert C. Henry Funeral Home

527 Robert C. Henry Way

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
FURLONG, Judith
2
CURRY, Lillie
3
CARLO, Brenda
4
BOLTON, Lynn
5
BOLDS, Louella
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top