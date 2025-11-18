Deanna Hargett

Hargett, Deanna Kay



Deanna Kay Hargett, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Friday November 14, 2025 at Carlisle Manor. Deanna was born in Dayton, OH on February 11, 1942 to the late Ira Dean and Dorothy Lee (Blackford) Heaton. Deanna was diagnosed with MS in 1968 and was an exemplary wife and mother and loved Jesus with all her heart. She was a longtime member of the Hillside Chapel in Beavercreek. When asked how she was doing her reply was always; "fat and sassy". In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hargett in 2008. Deanna is survived by her three children, Deborah (Paul) Cottrell, Michael (Stacy) Hargett, Matthew (Stephanie) Hargett; her six grandchildren, Dustin Morris, Brenda (Billy) Roberts, Matthew Hargett II, Noah Cottrell, Aaron (Kylee) Cottrell, Marlena Chadwell; her five great grandchildren; her three sisters, Iris (Herb) Davis, Edie (Gary) Shockley, Melanie (Brad) Fogle; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday November 22, 2025 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH from 10am to 12pm. Funeral Services will be 12pm Saturday with Chaplain Barry Shafer officiating. Burial will be in New Jersey presbyterian Church Cemetery in Carlisle, OH. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carlisle Manor for their special care given to their mother over the past 15 years and also to Hospice Care of Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Hospice Care of Middletown.



