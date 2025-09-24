Breaking: Dayton woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Trotwood

Deborah Chupka

ajc.com

Obituaries
19 hours ago
X

CHUPKA (Creekbaum), Deborah Susan "Debi"

Chupka, Deborah Susan (Creekbaum), 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon and celebration of Debi's life, on Saturday, September 27, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Encounter Church Fellowship Hall, 5346 Hamilton-Trenton Rd., Trenton, Ohio 45067. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Survivors, suggested memorial donations, as well as expressing condolences to the family may be found at the website, www.herr-riggs.com then under obituaries.

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

