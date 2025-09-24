Deborah Chupka

CHUPKA (Creekbaum), Deborah Susan "Debi"



Chupka, Deborah Susan (Creekbaum), 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon and celebration of Debi's life, on Saturday, September 27, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Encounter Church Fellowship Hall, 5346 Hamilton-Trenton Rd., Trenton, Ohio 45067. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Survivors, suggested memorial donations, as well as expressing condolences to the family may be found at the website, www.herr-riggs.com then under obituaries.



