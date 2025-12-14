Deborah Horn

Horn (Barker), Deborah Lynn "Debi"



Debi Horn, 72, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2025, surrounded by the love and care of her husband, Ken, and her son, Tory, following a courageous battle with cancer.



Debi was born in Middletown, Ohio, to parents Ralph 'Junior' and Bobbie (Luttrell) Barker. Debi later moved to Clearwater, Florida, where she embraced a new chapter of life near the beach she adored. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Honeywell, working in a variety of roles across facilities, production and administration. Debi treasured her years there, forming lifelong friendships and earning deep admiration from colleagues. Known for her warm smile, generous heart, and talent for bringing people together, she made every space-professional or personal-feel welcoming.



Above all, Debi was the ultimate caregiver. She devoted herself to caring for those she loved, including her mother Bobbie, her father Junior, and her aunt Jean Clower. Her kindness, strength, and spirited love of life touched everyone who knew her.



Debi is survived by her husband, Kenneth Horn; her son, Tory Morton (Lisa); and her beloved grandsons, Landon and Tate, of Orlando (FL). She is also survived by her aunt Kathy Kelsey of Oak Hill (FL); her aunt Betty Borchers Conder of Ohio; and her niece, Erin Betas (Jim) of Cleves (OH). In addition, she is also survived by extended family across Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, all of whom loved her dearly.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph 'Junior' and Bobbie Barker, her brother Randy (Kim) Barker of Middletown, Ohio, and many other beloved family members.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) in memory of Debi Horn.



