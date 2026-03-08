Deborah Jenkins

ajc.com

Obituaries
7 hours ago
X

JENKINS, Deborah Sue

DEBORAH SUE JENKINS, 75, of Springfield went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2026. A graveside service will be held Wednesday March 11, 2026 at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Burial Park. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bonnie Bauer
2
Elene Dohner
3
Jesse Benoit
4
Mary Baire
5
George Cyrus