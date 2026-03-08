Deborah Jenkins

JENKINS, Deborah Sue



DEBORAH SUE JENKINS, 75, of Springfield went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2026. A graveside service will be held Wednesday March 11, 2026 at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Burial Park. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





