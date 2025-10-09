Montanaro, Deborah "Deb"



Deborah Montanaro, lovingly known as Deb, passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with ALS. Born on April 25, 1961, Deb was a remarkable woman whose life was characterized by dedication to her family, a commitment to her career, and a deep love for travel and nature.



Deb was a loving wife to Pasquale "Pat" Montanaro for 23 years. They were married on July 4, 2002, the day Pat playfully referred to as the day he lost his independence. Deb was a family-oriented woman who took immense pride in raising her three incredible sons: Tyler (Kristin) McLean, Dylan (Mary) McLean, and Hayden (Leah) McLean. She adored her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Dede." The joy she found in her granddaughters, Finley, Delaney, and Zoe McLean, as well as her grandson Colin McLean, brought warmth and happiness to her life.



Deb's personality was described as honest, straightforward, and loyal, qualities that endeared her to all who knew her. She was a beloved sister to Renee (Morris) Huddleston, Tami (Eddie) Nally, Gina (Alan) Cabe, and Stefni, and Jon Paul (Renee) Shoppach, and daughter to Wilma Shoppach.



Deb is also survived by her lifelong friend Lindy Murtha, special friends Janet and Andy Harp, Kathy Carrier, and Jim Luke.



Though Deb is preceded in death by her father, Paul Shoppach, and her nephew, Gray Cassidy, her legacy lives on in the countless memories shared by her family, friends, and colleagues.



Deb's passions extended beyond her professional and familial commitments; she loved to travel and had a special affinity for flowers, which reflected her vibrant spirit and appreciation for the beauty in the world.



After completing her Bachelor's degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University in 1983, Deb embarked on an extensive career with the federal government, culminating in her final position at Riverside Research. Her professional life was marked by determination and loyalty, traits that she carried into her personal life as well.



Family would like to extend a special thank you to all those who cared for her in her final years of life, including therapists, nurses, doctors, and aides who all held a special place in Deb's heart.



As we remember Deborah Montanaro, we celebrate a life filled with love, loyalty, and unwavering devotion to family. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.



Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Deborah to Team Gleason or ALS United Ohio.



