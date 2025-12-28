Deborah Morgenstern

Morgenstern (Connelly), Deborah Susan



Deborah Susan Morgenstern passed away October 22nd 2025 after a long battle with fronto-temporal dementia. She is survived by her two sons Aaron Arantz and David Morgenstern, her granddaughter Riley Arantz, her brothers Chris, Scott, and Paul Connelly, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.



Born December 28th, 1959 to Phyllis (Ollier) and Adrian Connelly in Cleves, OH. She was preceded in life and death by her older brother Mark Connelly. Her early life was marked by outdoor family pursuits on the family farm with her four brothers.



She dedicated her life to her family and her 30 year nursing career. While working as a medical-surgical nurse for the start of her career, she was married to Gary Arantz in 1982. Soon after they conceived her first son Aaron. Unfortunately the union did not last, and Deborah raised Aaron as a single mother for the remainder of his youth. During this transition, she also changed from bedside nursing to hospital case management – facilitating patients' transitions out of the hospital. She would continue this profession until her retirement.



During her time working at Community Hospital, she met her second husband Dr. Steven Morgenstern. Together they conceived her second son David. Again she was met with insurmountable challenges and the couple would separate, to share custody of their son. Together with her two sons, she cultivated a warm and loving home in Springfield Ohio.



She found joy in life through several hobbies - especially reading romance novels, gardening, needlepoint, and raising her dogs. Throughout her life she was a devout Catholic, following in the faith of her parents. She could often be seen in the third row of the St. Teresa church in Springfield, Ohio during Sunday services.



She donated her body to Wright State Medical School's anatomy program, and memorial service will be conducted at a later date upon receipt of her ashes from the medical school.



