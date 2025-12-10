Deborah Rubenstein

Rubenstein, Deborah S. "Debbi"



RUBENSTEIN, Deborah (Debbi) S., age 89, formerly of Springboro, OH, passed away Monday, December 8, 2025. Debbi taught elementary school in the NYC School System, and retired after 28 years of service. She was a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue, Sisterhood, former vice president of Women's League of Conservative Judaism, and a chairperson of the Torah Fund. Debbi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard, and her sister, Marcia Liveran. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paula Rubenstein and Isaac Wong; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Marla Rubenstein, and Stephen Rubenstein and Michele Leshan; grandchildren, Julia (Gordon) Kochman, Ryan (fiancé, Laura Drechsler) Rubenstein; and many other relatives and friends.



A graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 West Schantz Avenue, Dayton, OH, with Rabbi Aubrey Glazer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Debbi's memory to the Torah Fund of the Women's League of Conservative Judaism https://www.wlcj.org/about/torah-fund/.



Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



