DeBord, Billy

Billy Allen DeBord, Private First-Class U.S. Army fell in action on Tuesday, July 25,1950, in the vicinity of Yongdong, South Korea. His remains were unable to be identified and he was listed as Missing in Action (MIA) until April 25, 2023. Billy was a volunteer who proudly severed his country as an infantryman in "F" Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eighth U.S Army. Billy was born on October 23, 1931, in White Pine, Tennessee. The family migrated to Farming, Kentucky in 1947. Then the family migrated to Miamisburg, Ohio via Farmington, Kentucky. Then to Trailor City, Miamisburg, Ohio. The family settled on Regal Avenue in West Carrollton, Ohio in 1954. Billy attended Miamisburg High School. He participated in Golden Glove Boxing and enjoyed visiting his extended family in White Pine and Sneedville, Tennessee. It is sad to note Billy's parents and sisters have all passed away not knowing his fate. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He is deeply missed. His sacrifice in support of our country will continue to provide inspiration to future generations of our family. Billy was preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents John & Callie Long and Uncles Baxter & Henry Long and Aunts Lillie Belle and Ora Bird Long. He left to mourn him: - Parents: Claude and Bess (Long) DeBord, Sisters: Jean (DeBord) Olson, Polly (Pip) (DeBord) Smith, Betty (DeBord) McKernan and Lena (DeBord) Droll. Grandparents: Jesse & Mattie (Alder) DeBord. Uncles: Clarence (Kate Owenby) DeBord, Luther (Lena) Long, Frank (Margaret) Long, Bob (Mary Seal) Long. Aunts: Cora (Bob) Moore, Lizzie (Charles "C.A.") Trent, Lucy (Hugh) Hopkins. Great Aunts & Uncles: Sarah Jane (DeBord) Mahan, Jim (Quinnie Davis) DeBord, Robert (Susie Houser) DeBord, Henry Clay (Becky Hayes) DeBord, Homer (Minnie Calcutt) DeBord, Frank (Leona Shorb) DeBord. Lucy (Long) & Lloyd Jones, Julia (Long) & Bob Trent, Jack (Flora Love) Alder, Charles (Alice Long) Alder, Henry Clay & (Hettie Brewer) Alder, Mary Ann (Alder) & Ed Ellis Alder. Hattie (Jones) Harris, Zilphia (Jones) Knight. His Sisters their spouses and children: Sister Jean Olson: son (His namesake) Billy Allen Olson (wife Sheila, daughter Roxanne, son Steven); son Mike Olson (wife Nancy, son Mike); son Steven (deceased) (daughters Melissa, son Daniel, son Michael and son Arron); daughter Vicky Jo (husband Joe); son Joe (son Billy, son Randy, and son Scotty); son Tim (daughter Briton, son Jonathan, son daughter Cheyenne, daughter Michelle, son Mark). Sister Polly Smith: son Ted (deceased) (son Chris); son Tom (deceased) (daughter Jacqulyn, son Josh); daughter Teresa (Tee) (husband Chris, son Chris Jr.). Sister Betty McKernan: son Chuck (wife Kathy, son Calan, daughter Sara, son Caleb); daughter Claudia (husband Bill (deceased) daughter Amy, daughter Candy and daughter Desiree (deceased); son Chris (wife Linda, son Andy, daughter Emily, son Eric); daughter Cathy (husband Michael (Gordy), (son Alex); son Craig (wife Britney, son Reese, daughter Emma, daughter Brooklyn, son Wyatt). Sister Lena Droll: son Larry(deceased) (daughter Karla), daughter Jamie, daughter Debbie (daughter Rachel); son Jeff; daughter Pam (husband Rick, daughter Lena); daughter Janis (JC) (husband Ben). Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton with Dr. Dan Flory & Ch. Capt Tyler Bayless officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Full Military Honors conducted by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Swart Funeral Home with a Military Honor of Service Awards conducted at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners: donate.lovetotherescue.org in Billy's Memory.



