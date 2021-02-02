DeBORD,



Patricia Catherine



Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Fort Hamilton



Hospital. She was born on July 22, 1937, in Urban, KY, the daughter of the late Bradley and Mary (Bishop) Philpot.



Patricia attended Eastern



Kentucky University and earned both her Bachelor's and Master's in Education from Miami University. She took pride in her teaching, gardening, and farming. Patricia is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Amy) Darner and Valerie (Tim) Guthrie; stepchildren, Brenda (Mike) Windsor, Victoria Dean, Cynthia (Greg) Barker, Anna Darner, and Steve (Lori) DeBord; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Brenda (Harold) Risner, Janet Philpot, Carl (Patsy) Philpot, Marvin Philpot, James Philpot, and Donald Philpot. She was preceded in death by her



parents; husbands, Ronald Gene DeBord and Russell Winston Darner; stepchildren, Bruce Darner and Elaine Darner; and brother, Gordon Philpot. Visitation will be from 10 am until 11:30 am on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street,



Hamilton. Funeral Service will begin at 11:30 am on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com