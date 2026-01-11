Debra Brinnon

Brinnon, Debra Ann



Debra Ann Brinnon, 64, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, January 1st, 2026 at Southbrook Nursing Home. She was born July 29th, 1961 in Saranac Lake, New York the daughter of Roland and Gladys Collins. Debra graduated in 1980 from Saranac Lake High School. Shortly after, she proudly enlisted in the United States Army, where she served her country for four years. During her service she was stationed at Fort Devens Army Base, outside Boston, Mass. where she met the love of her life, David. They were married soon after and shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. Together, Debra and David raised two daughters, whom she devoted her life to nurturing and guiding. Though Debra pursued education to become a dental hygienist, she chose what she valued most - remaining at home to raise her children. Caring for her family was not just something she did; it was who she was. Debra was a member of New Covenant Baptist Church of Enon. She found joy in simple pleasures, especially crocheting and needlepoint. But above all else, Debra treasured every moment spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren - her greatest pride and joy. Debra is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Brinnon; daughter, Trisha Brinnon; grandchildren: Audrey Brinnon-Pyles, Wyatt and Carter Midkiff; two great-grandsons: Jameson and Allison; two brothers: James Young and Elrick Young (Tina); mother-in-law, Louise Brinnon; step-brother, Heath Collins; in-laws: Steven Brinnon (Sandy), Denise Brinnon and Ruth Shaw (Brian) and many nieces and nephews. Debra is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Erin Midkiff in 2022 and two siblings: Tina Berg and Jarrod Collins. In honor of Debra's compassionate heart and lifelong respect for those who serve, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project:



https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org.





