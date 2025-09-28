Debra Cline

Cline, Debra J.



Debra J. Cline, age 66, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. She was born on December 26, 1958, in Waterloo, Iowa. Debra proudly served her country in the United States Air Force before beginning a 15-year career with Honda. She was a woman of many passions and talents, especially her love for working with her hands. Whether through her woodworking, detailed needlepoint, or preparing meals for her family, Debra's creativity and care always shone through. Among her specialties was her famous potato salad, a family favorite that will long be remembered and missed. She also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places, particularly in Tennessee and North Carolina. Above all, Debra cherished the life she built with her devoted husband, Bruce, and the time she spent with her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, warm hospitality, and the thoughtful handmade gifts she shared. Most of all, she will be celebrated for the love and friendship she gave so generously to all who knew her. Debra is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Bruce Cline; her mother, Margaret Hart; her children, Travis (Allison) Cline, Nicholas (Chadwick) Cline, Alisha Bradley, and Christina (Kelly) Brown; her siblings, Cecil (Karla) Hart and Jered (Michelle) Hart; and her grandchildren, Evan, Ophelia, Tyrone, Tinisha and Zack. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Hart, and her brother, Michael Hart. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com





