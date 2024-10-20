Decker (Potts), Barbara L.



Decker, Barbara L., 84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2024 in the Springfield Masonic Community. Barb was born May 5, 1940 in Fairborn, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Helen (Shoup) Potts. Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Robert J. "Bob" Decker; two children, Patrick (Debra) Decker and Andrew (Patrick) Decker; four grandchildren, Joshua (Clarice) Decker, Jordan Laughrey, Jacob (Jessica) Laughrey, and Jessica (Peter) Hill; three great grandchildren, Oliver, Henry and Charlie; four sisters-in-law, Martha, Cathy, Angela and Francine; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Laughrey; and three brothers, Ron, Don and Jim. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 5:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Earl Rogers officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.



