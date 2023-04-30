Decker, Christopher J.



DECKER, Christopher J., 52, of London, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 in his home. Chris was born August 29, 1970 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Frank and Jacquelyn (LaLonde) Decker. He graduated from Wright State University and was employed as an Unemployment Insurance Specialist 2 for Ohio Jobs and Family Services for nearly 25 years. He was an avid Browns fan and enjoyed spending time on his boat fishing with family and friends. Chris had many lifelong friends that he enjoyed travelling and spending time with. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings, Steve Decker and Melisa (David) Lindley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chris's name to a charity of your choice.

