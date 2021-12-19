Hamburger icon
DECKER, Thomas

Obituaries
DECKER, Thomas R.

"Tommy"

Age 57, passed away December 8, 2021. He was born in Huber Heights, Ohio, on

December 8th, 1964, to his

parents, Carlos and Margaret "Ann" Decker. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann in 2018.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jenniffer Decker; his daughters, Cassandra (Nick) Schneck, Emmily Roberts, and Rayanna Decker; four grandchildren, Blake, Isaac, Israel, and Everly; brother, Kenny Decker and

sister, Jeanette Manning.

Tom attended Wayne High School and was a lifelong construction worker. He loved fishing, hunting, horses, and had a special love for guns. He was so proud of his grandchildren and being called Papi. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike.

