DeCoster, Beverly

DeCoster (Gantner), Beverly Sue



age 67, passed away on March 29th, 2025. Born in Honolulu, Bev grew up in Dayton. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1976 and the University of Dayton in 1980 with a BS in Chemistry. Bev taught in Bowdoin College's chemistry laboratories for more than 30 years. Bev loved her family and the outdoors, especially our national and state parks. For decades she led trips across the US and Canada with her family and friends. In the lab Bev was generous with her time and her laughter was constant, brightening the late nights working alongside her best students. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Joan (Hildebrand) & Robert Gantner. Join family and friends celebrating Bev's life: Service at 12pm, April 12th, Hope Lutheran Church, 500 Hickory St, Dayton. Visitation 11am to noon at church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Park Foundation in Bev's memory: give.nationalparks.org. Visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for more information.



