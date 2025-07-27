Deerwester, Nancy

Deerwester, Nancy A.

Deerwester, Nancy A, 87 of South Charleston, Ohio died July 24, 2025. Visitation Friday August 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston with services beginning at 11:00AM. Evans Funeral Home, Milford, Ohio www.evansfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

John H. Evans Funeral Home, Inc. - Milford

741 Center Street

Milford, OH

45150

https://www.evansfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

