Deeter, Lewis A.



Lewis A. Deeter, age 95 of Moraine, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 15, 1929, in Union, OH, the son of the late Clifford & Anna (Frock) Deeter. Mr. Deeter was a retired Foreman for Chrysler with 37 ½ years of service. He was a member of the Miami Shores Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the Dayton Motorcycle Club, and former President of the Moraine Senior Citizens. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ursula "Susie" Deeter on November 10, 2011, his son-in-law Eddy Ellis and by numerous brothers & sisters. He is survived by his loving family: children Daniel (Debbie Lynn) Deeter, Donald (Akemi) Deeter, Dennis Deeter, Deborah Ellis and Dean (Sharon) Deeter, 12 grandchildren Deanna Deeter, Tina (Tommy) Oglesby, Amy (Tim Niswonger), Becky (Ryan) Panos, Michael Deeter, Jesse Deeter, Eddy, II (Misty) Ellis, James (Tracy) Ellis, Michell (Jeromy) Presley, Matthew (Regina) Ellis, Joshua Dean Deeter and Candice (Joshua Leo) Teague, 24 great grandchildren Isaiah, Kayla (Shaun), Thomas, Lillian, Beckett, Coraly, Josh Michael, Shianne (Tyler), Kendyl, Kirsten, Shelby, Dalton, Bryce, Wyatt, Eliza, Dylan, Hunter, Tyler, Drew, Rylynn, Micah, Joey, Robbie & Samantha, 2 great great grandchildren Ramsey & Maleah, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Rd., Moraine, Ohio 45439 with Pastor Scott Wells and Pastor Doug Surber officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Moraine Fire Department and to Ohio Valley Hospice for all of their compassion and care shown to Mr. Lewis Deeter and his family during this difficult time.



