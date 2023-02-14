DeHART, Ernest Eugene "Gene"



Ernest Eugene "Gene" DeHart, age 89, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his residence. Gene was born in Jacktown, OH, on November 18, 1933, to the late Thomas and Mary (Halsey) DeHart. Gene graduated from Franklin High School. In 1954 he founded the company AAA Wastewater, now known as Triple A Pro Services in Franklin. While working at NCR in Dayton, in 1961 he met his beloved wife Linda. They left NCR to work together in the business until she preceded him in death in 2012. He was an active member of the Franklin Church, and loved to raise Black Angus Beef Cattle. He was known to be honest, trustworthy and friendly to everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Linda (Painter) DeHart in 2012; his brothers, Carl DeHart, Paul DeHart and his sister, Patricia Lanum. Gene is survived by his children, Andria Moon, Scott (Laura) DeHart, Teresa Combs and Tim DeHart; his grandchildren, Heather, Justin, Trey, Emily, Derek, Zachery; his great-grandchildren, Theron, Miranda, Jonah, Grace, Magi, Adrian, Madisyn; his great-great-grandchildren, Novaleigh, Kai; his brother, Tom DeHart; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Daniels, Marilyn Antol; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services are 12:30pm Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Mark Crider officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the funeral home, and also 11:30am to 12:30pm on Thursday. Following the services the family will be gathering at the Franklin Church, 704 S. River St., Franklin, OH, for refreshments, and all are welcome to attend. The family has requested Memorial Contributions be made to the Warren County 4-H, 320 East Silver Street, Suite 021, Lebanon, OH 45036, a program he and Linda both loved to support.

