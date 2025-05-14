DeHaven, Barbara

DeHaven (Weeks), Barbara Ellen



Barbara Ellen DeHaven, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully May 10, 2025. She was born January 6, 1940, in New Carlisle, Ohio, the daughter of Elmer Howard and Ruth (Cultice) Weeks. Barb enjoyed baking and vacationing with her husband Ted. Her best times were spent attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren's extracurricular activities. She was retired from Fulmer Supermarkets. Survivors include three children; Rhonda (Kevin) Powderly, Donna (Dale) Royse and Becky Smith, six grandchildren; Jen (Drew) Norman, Vaughn (Amanda) Rodgers, Chad (James) Royse, Chelsie (Casey) Branam, Kristen Powderly and Katie Powderly, nine great grandchildren; Jonathan, Cayden, Mason, Adaleigh, Hunter, Brycen, Charlotte, Ezra and Katie Grace, one brother; Roger (Margaret)Weeks, numerous nieces and nephews and many close and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Ted DeHaven, November 19, 2024, siblings; Wendell, Richard Leon and Ralph Weeks, Maxie Jewell, Iva Lou Blauvelt and Sena May and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, May 16, 2025, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with Barb's family from 12 Noon until the time of the services Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



