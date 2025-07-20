Delaney, Sara Elizabeth "Sally"



Sara "Sally" Elizabeth Delaney was 91 years old when she died peacefully on July 14, 2025, at Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sally married her husband, Robert "Bob" Claire Delaney in August 1956 and they shared a life together for 57 years while raising their four children. For many years, Sally was a school teaching assistant for students at Driscoll Elementary in Centerville, Ohio. The life she lived reflected her deepest values and priorities. Like so many of her peers, there was a consistency among her beliefs, her actions and her conversation. Her life was rooted in a relationship with God.



For online condolences, please go to Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries?searchtext=delaney&locationcode=6930



