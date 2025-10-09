Delores McEnaney

McEnaney, Delores C.



McEnaney, Delores C., 80, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, October 4, 2025 in Springfield Regional Medical Center with her loving family at her side. She was born in Springfield on April 18, 1945, the daughter of John and Geneva Stambaugh. Delores is survived by her loving children, Deborah Brown, Bryan (Laura) McEnaney, and Ricky (Jodi) Hughes; her cherished grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Melanie VanHoose, Meghan (Chris) Fritts, William Christopher Hughes, and Madeline, Quinton and Nolan McEnaney; great-grandchildren, Keean, Kade, and Kylan VanHoose, Addison and June Fritts; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Carol Stambaugh; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Larry Board and Kevin Schrock. In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick McEnaney; stepbrother, John T. Stambaugh; and stepsisters, Grace Hasek and Regina Pelfrey. Delores will be remembered for her kindness and love of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the service to immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delores' honor to the Food Truck Mission at Central Christian Church.



