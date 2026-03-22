Demetria Edwards

Photo of Demetria Edwards

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Demetria Edwards
Obituaries
6 hours ago
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Edwards, Demetria Ann

Age 64, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2026. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, March 27, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

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Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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