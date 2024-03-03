Demetrion, John



John Demetrion, 87, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 25th, 2024. He was born on January 22nd, 1937, in Middletown, Ohio to Tom and Susie Demetrion. John served in the Air Force and then began working for Armco. He is survived by his Long-time Friend and Caregiver, Valerie Williams, cousins, Kiki and Jim J. Demetrion, dear friends, Maria & Dimitri Ververis, and a self-appointed granddaughter, Elena Young. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, James T. Demetrion. There will be a visitation on Monday, March 4th, 2024, at STS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, OH, 45044, 10:00 AM with the service following at 11:00 AM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



