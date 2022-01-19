DENMAN, Doris M.



Doris M. Denman, 81, of Miamisburg passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center.



She was born August 12, 1940, in Middletown, Ohio. Doris retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. She loved coaching her children's sports teams and playing Bingo.



Doris is survived by her children, Michael Roberts, Robert Roberts, and Scott Roberts; step-daughter, Lisa Williford; grandchildren, Sarah Roberts, Zack Weaver, Allyssa Weaver, Kristina Roberts, Charlie Williford, Brandon Williford, Melissa Johnson, Aaron Johnson, and Heather Roberts; several great- grandchildren; and her siblings, Marilyn Schoonover, Dale Porter, and Patty Nash.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Hazel (Keister) Porter, Sr.; husband, John C. Denman; sisters, Wilma and Shirley.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Cemetery, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Highland



Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg.



