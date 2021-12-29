DENMAN, John A.



77, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Hospice of



Butler and Warren Counties.



He was born on November 11, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio. John was a 1965 graduate of Miamisburg High School.



Following high school, John served his country in the



United States Army during



Vietnam. He retired from



General Motors after 32 years of service. John has volunteered at Sycamore Hospital for several years.



John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan (Schommer) Denman; sons, Rick Denman and David (Treva) Denman; grandchildren, Erica and Wesley Denman; brothers, Fred



(Bertha) Denman and James (Darlene) Denman; sister-in-law, Francine Hanchak; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Denman; his parents, Joe and Virginia Denman; sister, Deanna Cerney.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 – 1:30 PM on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 PM with Pastor Mark



Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com