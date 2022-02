DENNIS, Jr., Albert Henry



Albert Henry Dennis, Jr., age 69, of Cooks, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the family farm surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services will take place on June 11, 2022, at the Inwood Township Cemetery, in Cooks, MI. Fausett Family Funeral Homes of Manistique is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be left at their website at www.fausettfh.com.